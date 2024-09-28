Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week September 21 – 27, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched strikes on various areas of the capital of the Palestinian enclave. The death toll in the region has already exceeded 41,000 people, with about 96,000 injured.

▪️Israeli attacks on satellite towns, in particular Jabalia, continued north of Gaza. At the same time, sporadic clashes were recorded near the Erez checkpoint in the vicinity of Beit Lahiya.

▪️Israeli air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets continued in the central part of the enclave. Nuseirat continued to be under the most concentrated fire, with dozens of casualties.

▪️In turn, Hamas militants fired at IDF positions in the Netzarim Corridor. Judging by the lack of online reports of evacuation helicopters flying overhead, the shelling did not produce any tangible results.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli units carried out engineering work in the "Philadelphia Corridor". At the same time, local raids were carried out on the infrastructure facilities of the Palestinian formations in the Rafah areas.

▪️The Israeli operation "Summer Camps" continued in the West Bank. Thus, since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, about 11 thousand Palestinians have been detained.

▪️The most violent clashes took place in the provinces of Tubas, Jenin and Nablus. Local branches of Palestinian groups reported several ambushes on Israeli patrols, but without details.

▪️The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border continued to steadily escalate. The parties increased the intensity of the strikes and expanded the area of ​​attack by more than 100 kilometers.

