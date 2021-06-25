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In the June 21, 2021 Gettr video, Mr. Miles Guo said the world is in an uncertain time, expecting a hyperinflation to come; money is flowing into virtual currencies rapidly; and the price of living infrastructure related stocks (e.g., water, grain, and oil) is changing rapidly – indicating that the entire global market is in fear and capital is fleeing to safety. Miles told people not to be optimistic about the world’s economy in the coming years.