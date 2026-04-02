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David Lane’s 88 Precepts are distilled into this single 14-word sentence that captures their core philosophy on natural law and racial survival.
Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/88-precepts-in-14-words
#88Precepts #DavidLane #FourteenWords #WhitePreservation #NaturalLaw88
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