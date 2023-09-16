Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3156b - Did Trump Just Message That A Change Of Batter Is Coming? Part 2 Red October, Rally
X22 Report
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. We are now heading into the 2024 elections and Biden is on his way out. Did Trump just message us that this is about to happen. Part 2 of Red October is coming, the country will begin to rally as the truth comes out and as we approach WWIII. Buckle up and enjoy the show. 

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

