X22 Report - Ep 3156b - Did Trump Just Message That A Change Of Batter Is Coming? Part 2 Red October, Rally

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. We are now heading into the 2024 elections and Biden is on his way out. Did Trump just message us that this is about to happen. Part 2 of Red October is coming, the country will begin to rally as the truth comes out and as we approach WWIII. Buckle up and enjoy the show.

