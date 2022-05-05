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20 foods that will last forever in your Prepper Pantry/food shortages GET READY NOW
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279 views • May 05, 2022
Hello, today we have 20 plus foods that will last forever in your prepper pantry, IF THEY ARE SEALED PROPERLY! With shortages on the rise, we have been searching for all the items that will last forever if we package then correctly and this is our list so far. I am sure there are more items that will last and as we find them, we will share them with you! We hope you are all continuing to stock up! Winter will be here before we know it and we need to be ready.
We participate in several affliliate programs, including Amazon Associate program, as such, we earn a small commission on any purchases made through our links, including our Amazon links, at no charge to you. This helps us maintain our channel and continue on this misadventure! Thank you for using our links and supporting our endeveavors!
Augason Farms bell pepper mix https://amzn.to/3xD1hkh
Augason Farms banana chips https://amzn.to/3iEp7Ik
Augason Farms veggie stew https://amzn.to/3lXY2So
Augason Farms cheese powder https://amzn.to/3fVObc8
Augason Farms Honey powder https://amzn.to/37H3Lnn
Augason Farms butter powder https://amzn.to/3saTmK7
Augason Farms black bean burgers https://amzn.to/2VPi7zH
Augason Farms peanut butter powder https://amzn.to/3k6S7YT
Hard wheat berries multi starter pack https://amzn.to/3jONhPx
I gallon mylar bags and oxygen absorbers https://amzn.to/3DQ5khz
Want to support us and our channel?
Consider "buying us a coffee" here: https://ko-fi.com/martinmidlifemisadv...
Come hang out with us on Ko-fi as we build more together.
**Don't forget to check out our Merch on Spring:
https://bit.ly/3nprJf6
**You can find additional designs for merchandize on our store, HuplaPop. huplapop.redbubble.com
**Need heat? Check out Cubic Mini Woostoves here:
#Affliate Link
https://cubicminiwoodstoves.com/colle...
**Looking for batteries? Check out SOK batteries! Great prices-great quality!
#Affliate Link
https://www.sokbattery.com/products/1...
**Need additional power for outages? Check out the OKMO Power Stations. We LOVE ours and would have froze without them!
#Affiliate Link OKMO 2000W Solar Generator-SG2000P
https://bit.ly/3oQqOnF
#Affiliate Link OKMO 1000W Solar Generator-SG1000P
https://bit.ly/3nzLDEK
#longtermfoodstorage
#prepperpantry
#preppingforshtf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Martin Midlife Misadventures
https://www.youtube.com/c/MartinMidlifeMisadventures/videos
We participate in several affliliate programs, including Amazon Associate program, as such, we earn a small commission on any purchases made through our links, including our Amazon links, at no charge to you. This helps us maintain our channel and continue on this misadventure! Thank you for using our links and supporting our endeveavors!
Augason Farms bell pepper mix https://amzn.to/3xD1hkh
Augason Farms banana chips https://amzn.to/3iEp7Ik
Augason Farms veggie stew https://amzn.to/3lXY2So
Augason Farms cheese powder https://amzn.to/3fVObc8
Augason Farms Honey powder https://amzn.to/37H3Lnn
Augason Farms butter powder https://amzn.to/3saTmK7
Augason Farms black bean burgers https://amzn.to/2VPi7zH
Augason Farms peanut butter powder https://amzn.to/3k6S7YT
Hard wheat berries multi starter pack https://amzn.to/3jONhPx
I gallon mylar bags and oxygen absorbers https://amzn.to/3DQ5khz
Want to support us and our channel?
Consider "buying us a coffee" here: https://ko-fi.com/martinmidlifemisadv...
Come hang out with us on Ko-fi as we build more together.
**Don't forget to check out our Merch on Spring:
https://bit.ly/3nprJf6
**You can find additional designs for merchandize on our store, HuplaPop. huplapop.redbubble.com
**Need heat? Check out Cubic Mini Woostoves here:
#Affliate Link
https://cubicminiwoodstoves.com/colle...
**Looking for batteries? Check out SOK batteries! Great prices-great quality!
#Affliate Link
https://www.sokbattery.com/products/1...
**Need additional power for outages? Check out the OKMO Power Stations. We LOVE ours and would have froze without them!
#Affiliate Link OKMO 2000W Solar Generator-SG2000P
https://bit.ly/3oQqOnF
#Affiliate Link OKMO 1000W Solar Generator-SG1000P
https://bit.ly/3nzLDEK
#longtermfoodstorage
#prepperpantry
#preppingforshtf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Martin Midlife Misadventures
https://www.youtube.com/c/MartinMidlifeMisadventures/videos
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