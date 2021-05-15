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Unvaxxed US Soldiers Now Will Be Basically Under House Arrest
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270 views • May 15, 2021
Commanding General at Fort Campbell Issues New Guidelines – Unvaccinated Soldiers Cannot Take Pass or Leave Base – Considered Non-Deployable
This is the PRIME Example of the Carrot and the Stick routine RIGHT IN YOUR FACE
As of today, unvaccinated soldiers can not take a pass and can not take Leave (which is earned from time served). And, according to our source, unvaccinated soldiers are now considered non-deployable.
Previous to this, there was a 20 mile restriction on pass and leave policy. From our source, “This is essentially taking any choice away from soldiers who have sworn an oath to protect and defend this great country. Absolutely embarrassing how they handle something like this.”
This is the PRIME Example of the Carrot and the Stick routine RIGHT IN YOUR FACE
As of today, unvaccinated soldiers can not take a pass and can not take Leave (which is earned from time served). And, according to our source, unvaccinated soldiers are now considered non-deployable.
Previous to this, there was a 20 mile restriction on pass and leave policy. From our source, “This is essentially taking any choice away from soldiers who have sworn an oath to protect and defend this great country. Absolutely embarrassing how they handle something like this.”
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