EPOCH TV | Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial
GalacticStorm
EPOCH Times | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov:

Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial

Judge 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻, who referred to 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 as a "bad guy," recently ruled against the Trump organization in the New York financial fraud case.

However, the appeals court put a stay on the judge's ruling.

https://ept.ms/FraudTrialFM


🔵 Appeal Granted:

https://ept.ms/3LWBMER


🔵 NY AG Complaint:https://ept.ms/3F8dbsC

https://ept.ms/3rFnd1h


🔵 Judge’s Ruling:

https://ept.ms/3tr6Fec


🔵 Trump’s Appeal:

https://ept.ms/3Q6rWm8

