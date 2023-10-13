EPOCH TV | Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial

EPOCH Times | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov:
Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial
Judge 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻, who referred to 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 as a "bad guy," recently ruled against the Trump organization in the New York financial fraud case.
However, the appeals court put a stay on the judge's ruling.
https://ept.ms/FraudTrialFM
🔵 Appeal Granted:
https://ept.ms/3LWBMER
🔵 NY AG Complaint:https://ept.ms/3F8dbsC
https://ept.ms/3rFnd1h
🔵 Judge’s Ruling:
https://ept.ms/3tr6Fec
🔵 Trump’s Appeal:
https://ept.ms/3Q6rWm8
