Crimes And Punishment On Ukrainian Frontlines

The steady advance of Russian troops on Ukrainian frontlines reveals more evidence of war crimes by the Ukrainian military. While the Russian army is punishing the enemy on the battlefields, Ukrainian militants are repenting their crimes in Russian prisons.

Exaggerated attempts of the Kiev regime supported by the Western MSM to create the image of an inhumane Russian aggressor with fake and staged crimes only led to general discredit and a ruined public trust. On the other hand, Moscow, silenced by the Western puppet media, continues its methodical work, recording the crimes and punishing the culprits.

The former Representative Office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center of Control and Communication updated the data on Ukrainian crimes against the population of the Republic.

During the escalation since February 17, 2022, 39,975 Ukrainian attacks on civilians were recorded. The Ukrainian military has launched 580 strikes with the US-made HIMARS MLRS, ATACMS missiles, and a GLSDB bomb supplied by NATO warmongers.

As a result, 5,090 civilians were killed in the Republic, including 152 children. 7,151 more civilians were wounded. In total, since 2014, 9,464 civilians were killed and 14,970 others were wounded in the DPR.

Unfortunately, the number of civilian victims is growing. Ukrainian soldiers confirm that they do not stop attacks on civilians in the regions that Kiev lost in an attempt to assure the pro-Russian population that Moscow cannot protect them, stating that these are allegedly Russian forces who are pounding the residential areas.

Ukrainian prisoners of war confirm that the Ukrainian military is murdering civilians, occupying their homes to turn them into military positions and use people as human shields.Most recently, new evidence showed civilians murdered by Ukrainians in the recently liberated village of Novogrodovka in the Pokrovsk direction.

More evidence of war crimes are often found on phones and cameras of killed Ukrainian soldiers, who like filming their deeds despite being prohibited to do so by their command.

Another video of Ukrainians killing civilians was recently discovered on the camera of a Ukrainian soldier eliminated in the Kursk region. The Nazis broke into the house of a disabled man, ordered him to leave the room and shot at point-blank range both the man in the wheelchair and the man accompanying him. Even the cries of the victims “don’t shoot” didn’t stop the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian military are glorified in rear Kiev but on the battlefield, they only have two options, to die in battle or surrender. Two years after the liberation of Mariupol, there are still more and more Ukrainian pows pleading guilty for their crimes in the city, including for the murder of civilians.

War is never without terrible deaths, but it often differs from the propaganda images. The ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and especially in tormented Palestine are clear examples of truth perversion.

