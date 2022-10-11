Ukraine victims of THE GREAT RESET (Chicken Cage Globalism)-Tog Mathiason

Ukraine is blaming Russia for failed war negotiations. But the great reset is in command - leading Ukraine, Europe and the rest of us - to a chicken cage.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.