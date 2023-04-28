https://gettr.com/post/p2fmeao7b55

04/27/2023 Nicole on War Room: The CCP police stations are all across America. They are not only spying on Chinese dissidents, but also are involved in local politics. Why only now the FBI begin to take actions? Why do they only make arrests in New York? This is very disturbing. American people should also pay attention to Pras Michel’s case, because this is not about Miles Guo’s personal liberty, it is about the weaponizations of the American justice system by the CCP!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/27/2023 妮可参加战斗室节目：美国各地都有中共警察局。这些警察局不仅仅监视中国异见人士，他们还参与到当地政治中去。为什么FBI现在才开始采取行动? 为什么他们只在纽约逮捕中共间谍？这非常令人困扰。 美国人民还应该多关注普拉斯·米歇尔的案件。因为这不是关于郭文贵先生个人自由的问题，而是关于美国司法系统被中共武器化的问题。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



