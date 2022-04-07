A community in Chengdu has been locked down. There was a woman who didn’t cooperate and said: why do you limit my freedom? lock the community with just a sentence.

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but when you see what the people beside her said, you would know how deep the CCP brainwashed the Chinese people. CCP has domesticated the people into mindless sheep.