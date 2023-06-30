The end times

An ex employee of Area 51 called host Art Bell on Coast to Coast in circa 1990 to describe what is going to happen to Earth in the future and that aliens are dimensional not from outer space as they are demonic entities masquerading as space aliens. Planet X also.
