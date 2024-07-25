Prophecies Say Before August 2025 - 07/25/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of Prophecies given to God’s Prophets of when suitcase nukes will be detonated, the internal revolution might start and how President Donald Trump will come back to lead the Nation. Pastor Stan also shares a brand new vision from Vicki GoForth Parnell called: “A Women President”.
00:00 - Intro
09:19 - Suitcase Nuclear Bombs
29:50 - Internal Revolution
37:05 - DJT is Back
42:21 - Summery of Cities
43:02 - Eight Suitcase Nukes
53:55 - Women President
1:04:31 - Chris Reed Headlines
1:07:01 - Revealing the Antichrist
01:20:19 - Prophecies Before July 2025
