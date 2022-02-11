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Who Controls the Narrative? Why can't you question the H?
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104 views • February 11, 2022
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The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension
https://youtu.be/JnvoWUvG_FU
A good inquiry into critical thinking and who allows whom and what can be questioned.
Why is one Holocaust more important than any others?
Few people are even aware of some such as the HOLODOMOR : The famine-genocide of Ukraine, 1932-1933.
https://holodomorct.org/
Cui Bono?
The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension
https://youtu.be/JnvoWUvG_FU
A good inquiry into critical thinking and who allows whom and what can be questioned.
Why is one Holocaust more important than any others?
Few people are even aware of some such as the HOLODOMOR : The famine-genocide of Ukraine, 1932-1933.
https://holodomorct.org/
Cui Bono?
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