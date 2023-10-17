Buy Now Click the Link-: Mini GPS Tracker
Describe(GF-07):
Small size, light weight and easy to carry.
The black shell is perfect for tracking vehicles, teenagers, wives, seniors or assets. Built-in two powerful magnets can be easily and firmly fixed on the vehicle without additional installation.
You only need a valid SIM card (not included!) to be inserted into the device, and then you can track and map in real time via the Internet (using Google Maps).
Rechargeable, strong magnetic adsorption, record able, anti-lost, suitable for older children.
Specification:
Material: Plastic
Size: 4cm*2cm*1.5cm
Network: only applicable to 2g network
Memory: 200 (M)
Alarm mode: SOS alarm
Interface: Micro USB interface
Network standard: GSM/GPRS
GPS positioning accuracy: 500 (m)
Battery life: 200 (h)
Battery capacity: 3.7V 400mAh lithium ion battery
Expansion card: Mini TF card
Colour: Black
quantity: 1
Describe(Bluetooth Anti-Lost Device):
Perfect for purses, cars, kids, pets, bags, suitcases or other items
Made of high quality materials with fine workmanship.
Specification:
Material: ABS
Size: 52*31*11mm
Color: Black/White/Green/Pink/Blue
Battery: One CR2032 button battery
Standby time: 6 months
Bluetooth distance 10 to 30 meters
