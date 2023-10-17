Buy Now Click the Link-: Mini GPS Tracker

Describe(GF-07):

Small size, light weight and easy to carry.

The black shell is perfect for tracking vehicles, teenagers, wives, seniors or assets. Built-in two powerful magnets can be easily and firmly fixed on the vehicle without additional installation.

You only need a valid SIM card (not included!) to be inserted into the device, and then you can track and map in real time via the Internet (using Google Maps).

Rechargeable, strong magnetic adsorption, record able, anti-lost, suitable for older children.

Specification:

Material: Plastic

Size: 4cm*2cm*1.5cm

Network: only applicable to 2g network

Memory: 200 (M)

Alarm mode: SOS alarm

Interface: Micro USB interface

Network standard: GSM/GPRS

GPS positioning accuracy: 500 (m)

Battery life: 200 (h)

Battery capacity: 3.7V 400mAh lithium ion battery

Expansion card: Mini TF card

Colour: Black

quantity: 1

Describe(Bluetooth Anti-Lost Device):

Perfect for purses, cars, kids, pets, bags, suitcases or other items

Made of high quality materials with fine workmanship.

Specification:

Material: ABS

Size: 52*31*11mm

Color: Black/White/Green/Pink/Blue

Battery: One CR2032 button battery

Standby time: 6 months

Bluetooth distance 10 to 30 meters

