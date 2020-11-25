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Trump Admin Authorizes Biden Transition Funds & Responsibility To Disobey Unjust Laws (Lockdowns)
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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68 views • November 25, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trump-admin-authorizes-biden-transition-funds-responsibility-disobey-unjust-laws-lockdowns/

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