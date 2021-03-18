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Without Firing A Shot - The Tactics Communists Are Using Against Us & How To Defeat Them
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90 views • March 18, 2021
Ever wonder if you were being played by those on the "Right" side of the law as much as those on the "Left" side of the law? Ever considered the manipulation of the DC WWE political bout? Author David Risselada joins me in this episode to explain just how the two party system is being used to advance the Communist agenda. He'll explain their tactics and how we can be on guard to defeat them.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/without-firing-a-shot-the-tactics-communists-are-using-against-us-how-to-defeat-them/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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