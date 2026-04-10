Melania Reopens The Epstein Files To Distract From Failing War In Iran-NTEB-APRIL 10 2026

They did not roll Melania Trump out to ‘fall on the sword’ yesterday by accident. They did it because the walls are closing in, the Iran narrative is cracking, and somebody inside that machine decided it was time to change the subject before the subject changed them. So out of the blue, First Lady Melania gets in front of the mic to disavow Jeffrey Epstein and his files. Are you crazy, why?? If Hollywood made a movie about all this stuff, no one would believe it. Yet, we’re here on Day 2,216 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. “The lip of truth shall be established for ever: but a lying tongue is but for a moment.” Proverbs 12:19 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Franklin D. Roosevelt, our 32nd U.S. President, is widely credited with saying: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” Apply that to what First Lady Melania said yesterday in a move that no one saw coming, and you have all the ingredients for an end times conspiracy thriller. Only in this movie, everything is real. At the same moment this Epstein firestorm is reigniting, the administration is under pressure over Iran, military escalation, and instability tied to the Strait of Hormuz. Is it all going so badly for Donald Trump that this type of a catastrophic reset was needed? Apparently so. From the political fixed perspective, this is classic ‘flood the zone, split the headlines, and force the public to look in two directions at once’ messaging. When an administration is wobbling abroad, it often reaches for spectacle at home. This is not conspiracy theory, this is happening in real-time. So the question is on everyone’s mind today is who made her do it? Maybe nobody had to “make” her. Maybe lawyers told her more material was coming. Maybe advisers told her silence was no longer safe. Maybe the White House understood that a First Lady denial would generate exactly the kind of emotional, chaotic coverage they needed. But whatever the internal trigger was, this much is plain: the statement was coordinated, timed, and deployed for effect. My conclusion is simple. This was not confession, this was not courage, this was containment. It was an attempt to draw a hard line before the facts drew one for them. It was an attempt to redirect a dangerous narrative before it metastasized. And it was an attempt to create just enough noise, outrage, and confusion to bury the deeper question: what else is still coming out, and who inside Trump world already knows it? That’s the real story, and today we give you everything you need to know, from every angle, to help you make sense of all of it in light of end times prophecy found inside your King James Bible.