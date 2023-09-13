Bring Me To The Cross

Here is a clear and simple, step by step guide describing the Good New/Gospel and set to music. Share it with friends and family. More then ever we need Jesus to direct and guide us through the everyday decisions we make. After a two year unwanted hiatus I hope to upload and share as God leads. Appreciated very much your prayers.
