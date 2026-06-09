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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Tuesday 6/9/26 • VICTOR BOUT ON TRUMP, NETANYAHU, UKRAINE WAR, ISLAMIC VIOLENCE • Alex Jones Network
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IT’S OFFICIAL! TRUMP TOLD NETANYAHU THAT HE PLANS TO END IRAN WAR SOON & THAT ISRAEL WILL BE ON ITS OWN! MARK LEVIN RESPONDED WITH TOTAL HYSTERIA! MEANWHILE, EUROPE & UK CONTINUE TO BURN AT HANDS OF BIGGEST ISLAMIC UPRISING IN MODERN HISTORY!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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