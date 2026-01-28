© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Jenga – How does the Venezuela piece fit? Taking Every Thought Captive
14 views • 2 days ago
In this monocast, Scott breaks down the Venezuela deception and discusses discernment tools to avoid the traps of the enemy.Show more------------------Links for this episode:Alexandra Venezuela article: https://probablyalexandra.substack.com/p/was-venezuela-just-the-startJason Christoff Venezuela article: https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/venezuela-public-story-vs-the-historical-motivation-for-the-invasionSusan Kokinda Venezuela article: https://floppingaces.net/most-wanted/venezuela-was-the-first-strike-the-real-target-is-the-banks-that-run-the-world/NRP Venezuela article: https://www.npr.org/2026/01/04/nx-s1-5665795/trump-us-oil-companies-venezuelaG. Edward Griffin Grocery Bag Trick: https://needtoknow.news/2026/01/g-edward-griffin-reveals-the-grocery-bag-trick/What is the Secret Purpose of the Deep State: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-836Satan Controls Both Sides: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/satan-controls-both-sidesPowerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/91tti45dse3i57atccnle/Worldwide-Jenga.pptx?rlkey=1cjuqbeqtdiuqlxrd3bw74hxh&;st=xqq4mtbm&dl=0---------------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less
