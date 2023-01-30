Pope: Homosexuality Not A Crime. Will SDA Pastor Die In Pulpit? SDA Pastor Becomes A Lawyer.Prophecy

Pope Francis says Homosexuality not a crime, pope says in
interview. Pope referring to official Catholic moral teaching that teaches that
any sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.
And in a note Friday, Francis recalled that even that black-and-white teaching is subject to circumstances that might eliminate the sin altogether.
Francis first made the comments in an interview Jan. 24 with The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws criminalizing homosexuality were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime.”
Pope Francis clarifies recent remarks on decriminalizing homosexuality
Adventist power couple: Pastor’s wife joins him at the bar. Five years after Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Pastor Omar Oliphant was called to the bar, his wife, Sharette (nee Kirby), has followed in his footsteps, overcoming pandemic hurdles to form a husband-and-wife lawyer couple.
