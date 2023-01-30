Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pope: Homosexuality Not A Crime. Will SDA Pastor Die In Pulpit? SDA Pastor Becomes A Lawyer.Prophecy
27 views
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 19 hours ago |

Pope Francis says Homosexuality not a crime, pope says in interview. Pope referring to official Catholic moral teaching that teaches that any sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.

And in a note Friday, Francis recalled that even that black-and-white teaching is subject to circumstances that might eliminate the sin altogether.


Francis first made the comments in an interview Jan. 24 with The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws criminalizing homosexuality were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime.”


Pope Francis clarifies recent remarks on decriminalizing homosexuality


Adventist power couple: Pastor’s wife joins him at the bar. Five years after Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Pastor Omar Oliphant was called to the bar, his wife, Sharette (nee Kirby), has followed in his footsteps, overcoming pandemic hurdles to form a husband-and-wife lawyer couple.


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel 

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
sdabible prophecypope franciscatholic churchseventh day adventistpope francis interviewsda sermonpope francis homosexualitydecrimincalize homosexualityhomosexuality sinis homosexuality a sincatholic church on homosexualitycatholic moral teachsda pastor becomes lawyersda pastorsda lawyer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket