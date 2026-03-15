Senator slams Australia’s ‘toadying’ to 'war criminals' Trump & Netanyahu

Australian Senator Nick McKim has blasted his government for supporting Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

💬 “This is the guy you've hitched us to at the hip. I mean, he is a fascist, war criminal, fantasist, and you have hitched our country at the hip to him through AUKUS, through your obsequious toadying of the war criminals Trump and Netanyahu and their illegal war,” he fumed, adding:

🗣 “It is humiliating, it's embarrassing, and it's degrading for our country.”