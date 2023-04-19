BBC Presstitutes.

The presstitutes at the BBC have sunk to new lows, now demonising anybody opposed to Sadiq Khan's 'Ultra Low Emissions Zone' as "far right conspiracy theorists".
Is it any wonder the BBC are now losing £11 million in funding each month due to TV license cancellations?
People are sick and tired of footing the bill for the overtly hostile globalist propaganda spouted by the BBC 24/7.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
