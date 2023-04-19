BBC Presstitutes.

The presstitutes at the BBC have sunk to new lows, now demonising anybody opposed to Sadiq Khan's 'Ultra Low Emissions Zone' as "far right conspiracy theorists".



Is it any wonder the BBC are now losing £11 million in funding each month due to TV license cancellations?



People are sick and tired of footing the bill for the overtly hostile globalist propaganda spouted by the BBC 24/7.



Subscribe to @WideAwakeMedia on Telegram for more content like this!







Join Roobs Flyers



http://roobsflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers



Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library



Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.

