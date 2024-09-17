BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Interdisciplinary Council on Development and Learning (ICDL) in Child Development
PlanetTVStudios
PlanetTVStudios
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 7 months ago

In this insightful video, we delve into the mission and impact of the Interdisciplinary Council on Development and Learning (ICDL) on child development. Join us as we explore how ICDL integrates various disciplines to foster a holistic understanding of children's growth and learning processes.


Discover the key principles and approaches that set ICDL apart in the field of child development. Learn about the innovative DIRFloortime® model, which emphasizes the importance of emotional and relational development in addition to cognitive skills.


Featuring interviews with experts, case studies, and real-life applications, this video highlights how ICDL's interdisciplinary approach can address developmental challenges and support children in reaching their full potential. Whether you're a parent, educator, therapist, or simply interested in child development, this video offers valuable insights and practical strategies for nurturing the next generation.


Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of child development through the lens of ICDL's groundbreaking work!

Keywords
child developmentnew frontiersplanet tv studiosthe interdisciplinary council on development and learningicdl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy