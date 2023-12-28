Kristina Karamo, Mich Repub Party Chair: The left will try everything to get Trump off the ballot

On Thursday's "National Report," Kristina Karamo, Chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, says the left will try everything to get Donald Trump off the ballot.
@KristinaKaramo
