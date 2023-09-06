The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 290 - Money

In this video i want to do a cursory overview of money and the money system at the present time and going forward. More than 5 years ago in January 2018 i posted a blog titled, “Beast Coin: Banking The Unbanked,” which you can read on my website at darknessisfalling.com. Two years later i made a video of this blog with some modifications - Video No.53 with a similar title, “BEAST - COIN: Banking The Unbanked - Jesuit Magic Money & Sorcery which you can listen to! Money is a concept that few people seem to understand although they’ve been using it their whole lives. Money is first of all an IDEA that enables the exchange of goods and services at a set value between 2 or more parties. Anything can be exchanged based on an agreed value of WHAT is being exchanged. In other words a money system is based on FAITH and trust by all concerned, on the VALUE of the exchange mechanism. If all parties lose Faith or Trust in the system then it ceases to operate.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling