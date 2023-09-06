BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 290 - Money
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
54 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • September 06, 2023

In this video i want to do a cursory overview of money and the money system at the present time and going forward. More than 5 years ago in January 2018 i posted a blog titled, “Beast Coin: Banking The Unbanked,” which you can read on my website at darknessisfalling.com. Two years later i made a video of this blog with some modifications - Video No.53 with a similar title, “BEAST - COIN: Banking The Unbanked - Jesuit Magic Money & Sorcery which you can listen to! Money is a concept that few people seem to understand although they’ve been using it their whole lives. Money is first of all an IDEA that enables the exchange of goods and services at a set value between 2 or more parties. Anything can be exchanged based on an agreed value of WHAT is being exchanged. In other words a money system is based on FAITH and trust by all concerned, on the VALUE of the exchange mechanism. If all parties lose Faith or Trust in the system then it ceases to operate.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy