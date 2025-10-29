EVERY DEATH JABBED COMEDIAN 100% DESTROYED

REST IN PEACE.

Kelly Rizzo, widow of Bob Saget, marked what would have been their seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic video. The clip shows her in San Francisco searching for the iconic "Full House" residence, where she is surprisingly met by Saget himself in a lighthearted encounter.





Source: TMZ (October 28, 2025)

Source: TMZ (October 28, 2025)





Netflix Tribute Announcement:

Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) - June 10, 2022

"Everyone deserves a friend like Bob. Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute streams June 10, only on Netflix."

https://x.com/NetflixIsAJoke/status/1534611523682828290





Kelly Rizzo's Vaccine-Related Tweets:

- Dec 1, 2020: "Anyone else designing their 'I’ve been vaccinated!' tattoo yet?"

- Jan 11, 2021: "Anyone else mentally planning all the trips they want to take once they get vaccinated??"

- Mar 13, 2021: Criticism of sharing vaccination card photos online

https://x.com/search?q=from%3AEatTravelRock%20vaccinated&src=typed_query





Personal Tweet with Bob Saget:

Jan 24, 2021: "Let’s do a leather look" with photo of Saget

https://x.com/EatTravelRock/status/1353434404446593025





Condolence Tweet:

Apr 13, 2022: Message regarding Gilbert Gottfried's passing

Condolence Tweet:

Apr 13, 2022: Message regarding Gilbert Gottfried's passing





Bob Saget's Vaccine-Related Humor:

- Jul 31, 2021: "I get vaccinated five to six times a day and I feel great!!"

https://x.com/bobsaget/status/1421532674557157389





- Aug 9, 2021: Vaccine autocorrect joke

- Aug 9, 2021: Vaccine autocorrect joke





- Feb 7, 2021: Satirical tweet about COVID being "gone due to the vaccine"

https://x.com/bobsaget/status/1358469187547533313





Bob Saget's Flu Shot Jokes:

- Dec 16, 2019: Flu shot mishap joke

- Feb 20, 2019: Irony joke about getting flu after flu shot

- Feb 24, 2010: Humorous doctor's office tweet

https://x.com/search?q=from%3Abobsaget%20flu&src=typed_query&f=top