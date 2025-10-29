EVERY DEATH JABBED COMEDIAN 100% DESTROYED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kelly Rizzo, widow of Bob Saget, marked what would have been their seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic video. The clip shows her in San Francisco searching for the iconic "Full House" residence, where she is surprisingly met by Saget himself in a lighthearted encounter.
Source: TMZ (October 28, 2025)
"Everyone deserves a friend like Bob. Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute streams June 10, only on Netflix."
- Dec 1, 2020: "Anyone else designing their 'I’ve been vaccinated!' tattoo yet?"
- Jan 11, 2021: "Anyone else mentally planning all the trips they want to take once they get vaccinated??"
- Mar 13, 2021: Criticism of sharing vaccination card photos online
Jan 24, 2021: "Let’s do a leather look" with photo of Saget
Apr 13, 2022: Message regarding Gilbert Gottfried's passing
- Jul 31, 2021: "I get vaccinated five to six times a day and I feel great!!"
- Aug 9, 2021: Vaccine autocorrect joke
- Feb 7, 2021: Satirical tweet about COVID being "gone due to the vaccine"
- Dec 16, 2019: Flu shot mishap joke
- Feb 20, 2019: Irony joke about getting flu after flu shot
- Feb 24, 2010: Humorous doctor's office tweet
