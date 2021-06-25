President Biden Said “It’s Going to Happen. It’s Going to Happen.”

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In the June 22, 2021 Gettr video, Mr. Miles Guo said the global media started to talk about the truth of the virus now after they were acting like a whore in front of the CCP for so long. He reminded people that both the former Secretary of State Pompeo and President Biden had spoken publicly on how serious it could be if the virus came back. Specifically, he asked people to pay attention to a detail at the G7 press conference, where President Biden said “It’s going to happen” twice, but Miles was reluctant to disclose more details on why Biden said this.