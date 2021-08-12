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ARE YOU READY FOR THE "GREEN ZONE" A.K.A. CONCENTRATION CAMPS? - Watch and Share ASAP!
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2151 views • August 12, 2021
Shielding approach is the force removal of people from their households who are high risk covid-19 (elderly, people who have compromised and pre-existing condition, & unvaccinated). These Green Zones are also known as Concentration Camps. For more information about this issue, click on the CDC link below. Please think for yourself, be vigilant, stay safe and question everything (especially what's been going on around you).
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Please Share Immediately. Thank you.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Please Share Immediately. Thank you.
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