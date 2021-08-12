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ARE YOU READY FOR THE "GREEN ZONE" A.K.A. CONCENTRATION CAMPS? - Watch and Share ASAP!
True Thoughts
True Thoughts
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2151 views • August 12, 2021
Shielding approach is the force removal of people from their households who are high risk covid-19 (elderly, people who have compromised and pre-existing condition, & unvaccinated). These Green Zones are also known as Concentration Camps. For more information about this issue, click on the CDC link below. Please think for yourself, be vigilant, stay safe and question everything (especially what's been going on around you).

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Please Share Immediately. Thank you.
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vaccinesconcentration campsgreen zonecovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy