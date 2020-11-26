© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 73 - 25 November 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • November 26, 2020
Need to Know Episode 73 (25 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Michael Ivey. Trump: “will never concede.” Overstock former CEO claims forensic evidence will proven rigged election. PA, AZ & MI will hold public hearings about election results. GSA transition does NOT mean Trump Concedes. Militia groups warn of imminent civil war. Trump mad dogs Mad Dog. Biden’s administration: tired zionist retreads and Obama color revolution traitors. AstraZeneca COVID-19 deadly quackcine. New World Order quackcine passport will be required for travel. ABC News licks Biden’s behind (a taste of the next 4 years). One in six Biden voters would have changed votes had they known about Biden traitorous scandals.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.