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WHY ARRHYTHMIAS ARE GENERATED (RICARDO DELGADO) GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES; CLIMATE GAMES
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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566 views • September 09, 2023

================(world orders review)

================

WHY ARRHYTHMIAS are GENERATED (Ricardo Delgado, LQC)

GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES, CLIMATE MANIPULATION

================

# (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Explanation of why arrhythmias are generated as a result of having introduced into the organism, graphene oxide, an undeclared material in the composition of covid "vaccines", and present in all types of injectables.


▪️Search on telegram the microscope channel:

https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio


▪️Download the Campra report in your language from our website:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/


📺 Rumble:


https://rumble.com/v3g2xp2-explanation-of-why-arrhythmias-are-generated.html

================

(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)

(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKdn2quOc1W3/

On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS

(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn9pg5MDvzao/

55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/KkA7Hu0Tj7tZ/


VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)

[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/

[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/

[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];

the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/

[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/

[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/

[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles

[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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