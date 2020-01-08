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No war on Iran How to revive the anti-war movement in the US (MIRRORED)
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82 views • January 08, 2020
No war on Iran How to revive the anti-war movement in the US (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/2aptiRf5-vI
Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Ben Becker, an organizer with the ANSWER coalition, to discuss the growing anti-war movement in the US. Over the weekend, thousands of US citizens took to the streets in up to 90 cities in order to voice their opposition to the Trump Administration's push to war with Iran. Ben and Anya talk about the struggles faced by the anti-war movement over the years what makes organizing massive resistance to war policy possible.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/2aptiRf5-vI
Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Ben Becker, an organizer with the ANSWER coalition, to discuss the growing anti-war movement in the US. Over the weekend, thousands of US citizens took to the streets in up to 90 cities in order to voice their opposition to the Trump Administration's push to war with Iran. Ben and Anya talk about the struggles faced by the anti-war movement over the years what makes organizing massive resistance to war policy possible.
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