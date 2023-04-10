Create New Account
TKTV - Quartalsrückblick - Wort zum Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)
toKnowTV
Published a day ago |

Ein Quartalsrückblick der Etymologie Reihe von toKnowTV - Wort am Sonntag.

TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL

00:00:00 Einleitung

00:06:16 Etymologie & Phonetik

00:06:56 Phönizier, Babyloneier & Kanaaniten

00:09:46 Phonetik - Exkurs

00:14:54 Phonetik - Die Sprache im Kommerz

00:18:27 Phonetik - esoterisch (Leere des Innern)

00:21:26 Phonetik - spiritual (spear it U all)

00:26:32 James 3:2

00:27:05 James 3:6

00:27:26 Weltsprache - Englisch

00:28:49 Weltsprache - kreiere eine (neue) Welt

00:31:17 Weltsprache - Sprachlehrbuch

00:31:58 Symbol

00:32:52 Sigel

00:33:30 Zeichen

00:33:50 Buchstabe

00:34:19 Zeichen

00:34:34 Alphabet - Schreibrichtung

00:38:26 Weltsprache - phonetisch gleich

00:39:32 Weltsprache - anders sehen

00:44:03 Weltsprache - der Algorithmus

00:51:58 Vertrauen - trauen - vertrauen

00:53:17 Glaube - glauben - Gläubiger

00:53:55 Wissen

00:54:43 Information

00:56:16 Sprache - sprechen - Kommunikation

00:58:01 Behauptung - behaupten

00:58:53 Faktum - Fakt

00:59:14 Beweis - beweisen

01:02:31 Evidenz

Keywords
reviewetymologyetymologierueckblickquartal

