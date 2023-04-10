TKTV - Quartalsrückblick - Wort zum Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

Ein Quartalsrückblick der Etymologie Reihe von toKnowTV - Wort am Sonntag.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:00:00 Einleitung
00:06:16 Etymologie & Phonetik
00:06:56 Phönizier, Babyloneier & Kanaaniten
00:09:46 Phonetik - Exkurs
00:14:54 Phonetik - Die Sprache im Kommerz
00:18:27 Phonetik - esoterisch (Leere des Innern)
00:21:26 Phonetik - spiritual (spear it U all)
00:26:32 James 3:2
00:27:05 James 3:6
00:27:26 Weltsprache - Englisch
00:28:49 Weltsprache - kreiere eine (neue) Welt
00:31:17 Weltsprache - Sprachlehrbuch
00:31:58 Symbol
00:32:52 Sigel
00:33:30 Zeichen
00:33:50 Buchstabe
00:34:19 Zeichen
00:34:34 Alphabet - Schreibrichtung
00:38:26 Weltsprache - phonetisch gleich
00:39:32 Weltsprache - anders sehen
00:44:03 Weltsprache - der Algorithmus
00:51:58 Vertrauen - trauen - vertrauen
00:53:17 Glaube - glauben - Gläubiger
00:53:55 Wissen
00:54:43 Information
00:56:16 Sprache - sprechen - Kommunikation
00:58:01 Behauptung - behaupten
00:58:53 Faktum - Fakt
00:59:14 Beweis - beweisen
01:02:31 Evidenz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.