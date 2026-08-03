AJN Live - Founder & Original Editor Of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger, Joins The Alex Jones Show - 8-03-2026

Larry Singer, Founder & Original Editor Of Wikipedia, Details His Proposal To Reform The Site With "Intellectual Diversity, Greater Openness, & Tolerance" In The Face Of Its Unified Globalist Point Of View Which Led To Him Being Banned: "I Think They Were Very Threatened By The Fact That I Could Actually Succeed In Reforming Wikipedia Because My Proposals Were Perfectly In Line With The Original Vision Of Wikipedia! It's A Classical Liberal Value To Let Everybody Have An Equal Say On The Platform!"

"Wikipedia Is Arguably The Single Most Influential Information Resource Of Its Kind, And We Have No Idea Who Really Runs It!" PLUS, Sanger Goes On To Warn That Wikipedia Is Used In Language Learning Models To Train AI, And It Is Being Programmed Strictly From A Globalist, Academic, Secular, & Progressive Point Of View! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!

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