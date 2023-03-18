Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over
99 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over


Today’s Guest: Kari Lake

Website: http://karilake.com


Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing on how the election fraud was exposed. Each step of the way the people are seeing something they didn’t think existed. our elections are rigged. The cheaters who installed themselves in government are destroying the borders, the economy and our way of life. The people need to standup to these people and follow the rule of law to remove them. Kari’s case is headed to the Supreme Court, will the Supreme Court of Arizona follow the rule of law?


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^



Keywords
arizonafraudtriallaw suitrigged electionelection integritykari lakex22 spotlightgov race

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket