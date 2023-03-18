X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over
Today’s Guest: Kari Lake
Website: http://karilake.com
Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing on how the election fraud was exposed. Each step of the way the people are seeing something they didn’t think existed. our elections are rigged. The cheaters who installed themselves in government are destroying the borders, the economy and our way of life. The people need to standup to these people and follow the rule of law to remove them. Kari’s case is headed to the Supreme Court, will the Supreme Court of Arizona follow the rule of law?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.