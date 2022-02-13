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THE GREATEST SYSTEM LIE EXPOSED
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161 views • February 13, 2022
Climate change, Covid-19, and other global disasters call for major changes to how we live our lives. But we are told that solutions such as renewable energy and lock-downs will hurt the economy. Governments say that we need to find a balance between saving lives and saving the economy, and it sounds reasonable to most of the world, until we question what the economy actually is, and what... or more importantly, WHO is being "saved" at the expense of the planet and at the expense of millions of lives lost to covid. It's time to challenge this made up "dilemma" which is being touted by world leaders. Will you join us in doing that?
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