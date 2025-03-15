Maria Divine Mercy - Messages from the Blessed Trinity and Mother Mary

INTERVIEW FROM October 11, 2011

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/10/11/message-for-america-embrace-your-brothers-and-sisters-of-all-denominations/



From November 2010 a European visionary known as Maria Divine Mercy had been receiving messages from the Blessed Trinity and the Blessed Mother. She is not only a visionary but the last messenger, an instrument of the Holy God, the Most High that through her the Truth in relation to the end times is being revealed, the sole purpose of which is to prepare our souls prior to Jesus’ Second Coming which will be witnessed by this generation.

In that regard, 1330 Messages and 170 Crusade Prayers and 6 Litanies have been dictated over the course of 4 years contained in the Book of Truth in five volumes for the salvation of souls, to defeat evil and mitigate chastisement. To date no other visionary or prophet in record history has been given an abundance of messages and prayers other than Maria Divine Mercy.Through the messages Jesus has instructed that mankind form Crusade Prayer Groups around the world for the salvation of souls and to call it “Jesus to Mankind Crusade Prayer Group.” This is Jesus’ last mission to save souls before His return.

You will find the tools, the armour to defeat evil in this blog. All that is required is commitment on your part, and allow God to do the rest.

Local crusade prayer groups have been set up and it meets once a week in a designated household for the purpose of saving souls through our prayers. You may set up your own following the Guidelines. A group may consist of two or more. The Crusade Prayer Meeting entails approximately 1.5 hours of prayer of the Holy Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and a selection of Crusade Prayers and Litanies. https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2023/05/22/crusade-of-prayer-group-guidelines/

In fidelity to Jesus’ last Mission to save Souls and to help us persevere in this most challenging spiritual battle ever experienced by mankind, Jesus requests that we also individually....MORE

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com









