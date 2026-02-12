Charles Spurgeon was in the Mandatory Vocalization Club! | Unbroken Chain IN the MVC #Blood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker (famously known for riding Dr. Ruckman's coat tails) claims "Charles Spurgeon taught mental assent" Wrong buddy! If we're damning souls to hell for teaching the King James Bible's mandatory vocalization, then Charles Spurgeon is the prince of damnation, not the prince of baptists!
Jeremiah's good quotes on the fake or out of context quotes Breaker provides.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WacfhnjpQzBXZ96LahbuM4Ot8p8W8fKG6i9LweE2LtE
https://www.spurgeongems.org/sermon/chs3405.pdf
https://www.spurgeongems.org/sermon/chs2193.pdf