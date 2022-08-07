Neutral Country Speaks Out: Switzerland Will Join EU to Punish China if Beijing Invades Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p14tb9eb2
08/01/2022 Liberty Times reported that，Switzerland State Secretariat for economic affairs SECO director Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch that，if Beijing launched a war to invade Taiwan, Switzerland would cooperate with the EU to impose sanctions on China