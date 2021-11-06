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VAERS Drop as of 10-29-2021 More Babies being MURDERED, + More Multiples, TEENAGERS Dead
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514 views • November 06, 2021
Links:
OPEN Vaers Red Box Summaries - Cov19:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
MedAlerts Database Search site:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
Here is a link to the report I pulled to gather these cases: Please look for yourself!
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=2&PERPAGE=100&ESORT=ENTRY-DATE&REVERSESORT=ON&LOWAGE=(-1)&HIGHAGE=(-1)&WhichAge=range&VAX=(COVID19)&VAXTYPES=(COVID-19)&DIED=Yes
Here is the VAERS Wayback Machine - to check the changes in the Vaers Database and keep track of deleted / changed files, etc.:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/
OPEN Vaers Red Box Summaries - Cov19:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
MedAlerts Database Search site:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
Here is a link to the report I pulled to gather these cases: Please look for yourself!
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=2&PERPAGE=100&ESORT=ENTRY-DATE&REVERSESORT=ON&LOWAGE=(-1)&HIGHAGE=(-1)&WhichAge=range&VAX=(COVID19)&VAXTYPES=(COVID-19)&DIED=Yes
Here is the VAERS Wayback Machine - to check the changes in the Vaers Database and keep track of deleted / changed files, etc.:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/
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