© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each Time You Watch This Video, Trump is Sent Sweet Healing Angel Kisses
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • October 04, 2020
Trump got blown a kiss from Corona-chan, Boys be Proud, Microsoft disconnects you, and California might give people “free” money for being black and pissed off.
Like, share, subscribe!
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Get in Touch: [email protected]
Join my Discord: https://discord.com/channels/754207205175197780/754207205623857168
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScathingTake/posts
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.fo/Ip6jW
https://archive.fo/dkhoW
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-01-is-the-911-emergency-system-run-by-microsoft.html
https://archive.fo/KaVNS
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Honey - Erykah Badu
Warm – Avia
Mon Pote Kia – Iwaki
Like, share, subscribe!
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Get in Touch: [email protected]
Join my Discord: https://discord.com/channels/754207205175197780/754207205623857168
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScathingTake/posts
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.fo/Ip6jW
https://archive.fo/dkhoW
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-01-is-the-911-emergency-system-run-by-microsoft.html
https://archive.fo/KaVNS
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Honey - Erykah Badu
Warm – Avia
Mon Pote Kia – Iwaki
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.