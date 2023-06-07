June 6th SKYWATCH Dense Haze Observed, Space Weather, Schumann Chart

Video of the dense haze covering town. See the Sun behind the haze, several explanations exist and are concurrent today. Haze natural and artificial, hiding accurate optics on the sun/sky from the ground, and hiding accurate optics of the ground from the sky/space/satellites. Details. Data websites addresses in the video. Aerial military action in VA has spiked past 3 days; mysterious plane crash on same day (6/4, Sunday) as VA National Guard did airshow with F-22's to celebrate a new leader. Was it a #Cohencidence? Whitewash in effect, as seen here.

linktr.ee/mjtank108

