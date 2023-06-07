June 6th SKYWATCH Dense Haze Observed, Space Weather, Schumann Chart

Video of the dense haze covering town. See the Sun behind the haze,
several explanations exist and are concurrent today. Haze natural and
artificial, hiding accurate optics on the sun/sky from the ground, and
hiding accurate optics of the ground from the sky/space/satellites.
Details. Data websites addresses in the video. Aerial military action in
VA has spiked past 3 days; mysterious plane crash on same day (6/4,
Sunday) as VA National Guard did airshow with F-22's to celebrate a new
leader. Was it a #Cohencidence? Whitewash in effect, as seen here.

