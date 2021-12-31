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Jesus Came to Bring Division
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30 views • December 31, 2021
Luke 12:52 From now on, five in one household will be divided, three against two and two against three.
Jesus didn't come to bring the kind of harmony we imagine, though if we submit to him then we get to experience real peace and harmony, in fellowship with those who have done the same, whether blood family or not.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
Jesus didn't come to bring the kind of harmony we imagine, though if we submit to him then we get to experience real peace and harmony, in fellowship with those who have done the same, whether blood family or not.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
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