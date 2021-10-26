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"What Christmas Smells Like" according to subliminal ads (12/20/19)
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25 views • October 26, 2021
It's a magical season - and not in any good kind of way! We find cross-line NLP clusters, Codes 33, 47 and 88, Eye of Horus/Harmerty and more in the season's ads from:
Make -a Wish
Disney + Sagas Series Sports
Bath & Body Works
Best Buy
Yankee Candle
Walmart
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Make -a Wish
Disney + Sagas Series Sports
Bath & Body Works
Best Buy
Yankee Candle
Walmart
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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