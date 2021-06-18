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Warning 01; Dr Cristiane Northrup Vax reproductive dysfunction and shedding dangers.
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239 views • June 18, 2021
Warning 01; Dr Cristiane Northrup Vax reproductive dysfunction and shedding dangers.
WARNINGS; VAX & VAXXED UNSAFE; SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS; REPRODUCTIVE DYSFUNCTIONS GENOCIDAL POSSIBILITIES
Warning 01; Dr Cristiane Northrup Vax reproductive dysfunction and shedding dangers
Christiane Northrup is a board-certified obstetrics and gynaecology physician and author who has embraced alternative medicine.
She is opposing vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
www: https://www.drnorthrup.com/
Twitter: Christiane Northrup @DrChrisNorthrup https://twitter.com/DrChrisNorthrup
Facebook: Dr. Christiane Northrup @DrChristianeNorthrup https://www.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup/
Instagram: @drchristianenorthrup https://www.instagram.com/drchristianenorthrup/
WARNINGS; VAX & VAXXED UNSAFE; SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS; REPRODUCTIVE DYSFUNCTIONS GENOCIDAL POSSIBILITIES
Warning 01; Dr Cristiane Northrup Vax reproductive dysfunction and shedding dangers
Christiane Northrup is a board-certified obstetrics and gynaecology physician and author who has embraced alternative medicine.
She is opposing vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
www: https://www.drnorthrup.com/
Twitter: Christiane Northrup @DrChrisNorthrup https://twitter.com/DrChrisNorthrup
Facebook: Dr. Christiane Northrup @DrChristianeNorthrup https://www.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup/
Instagram: @drchristianenorthrup https://www.instagram.com/drchristianenorthrup/
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