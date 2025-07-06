SYMBOLOGY OF THE MASONS ☛ EXPLAINED

Comment on channel from AdamBanas





Exactly, the earth is flat. The earth is under the firmament, even the Bible describes in detail how God created the earth and the firmament. He placed the sun and the moon and the stars under the firmament. It is in the book of genesis. Mr. Werner von Braun said the same thing, he even had Psalm 19:1, about the firmament, hang on his tombstone. What education do you have, professional, today called industry? Do anyone really think that the distance between the Sun and the Earth is on average 150,000,000 kilometers? If so, why does the sun grow or shrink in the span of a few minutes when there is a sunrise or sunset? Or why is it that if the earth moves around the sun at a speed of 107 thousand km per hour, 30 km per second, we still have the same stars, nothing changes. Every six months all the stars should be new. Go out in front of a roundabout and walk around it, still turning on your own axis and you will see how everything changes. If you do it, do it soberly. Or why the supposedly spinning moon is always the same. What about the laser research on Lake Michigan, or what Von Braun or Hermaszewski said. Read about the Fish Bowl operation, they describe how after the war they tried to break through the firmament. Or what did Von Braun mean when he wrote Psalm 19:1 on his tombstone? Go to some old library and find an old Encyclopedia Britannica, until the sixties they wrote that the earth was flat. Here's the link, read with understanding, you'll be fine.

https://old.bitchute.com/search/?query=britannica%20flat%20earth&kind=video&sort=new

Even artificial intelligence doesn't deny that the earth is flat. See what Alexa says.

https://old.bitchute.com/search/?query=alexa%20flat%20earth&kind=video&sort=new

There is more Polish Cosmonaut Miroslaw Hermaszewski said that the earth is fla: "That the earth is flat, I did not expect this question, but if you must know, then yes, it is flat", he confirmed it twice. Once again Mirosław Hermaszewski said live on TV that the earth is flat. Unlike the US actors, the Polish cosmonaut flew only 150 kilometers above the ground and took photos for maps. After his statement, he was suddenly stopped being invited to appear on television, and he died shortly thereafter.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/VavdUbMghbkb/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/LrlfHqQuj0aK/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/tkRfkruu66hv/

https://old.bitchute.com/video/K6TB8Fyl22By/





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/OeZ7C8FaY2Em/