Joe Rogan Finally Admits THIS, But What He Says Next is Ugly…

Wesley Huff on Joe Rogan - the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - my brutally honest analysis and reaction. After Wes Huff successfully defeated Billy Carson in what was then Billy's first public debate ever, the interaction went viral after Billy threatened lawsuits against Wes and everyone else involved in putting together the podcast. News of Billy's embarrassing loss eventually got Rogan's attention, who had actually hosted Carson in June 0f 2024. In what appears to be a goodwill effort to clean up the mess of disinformation that Carson had spread on Rogan's podcast, Joe invited biblical scholar and theologian Wes Huff in what ended up becoming the most academic and scientifically supported conversation defending the Bible and Christianity that has ever occurred on the Joe Rogan Experience.





TIME STAMPS:

Intro - 0:00

Joe's Shocking Admission - 2:11

Billy Carson - 2:30

The GOOD - 5:15

The BAD - 8:51

The UGLY - 23:19

Summary - 26:59





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860