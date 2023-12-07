Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leftist Deep State Dictatorship Trying to Stop Trump from Turning Up Energy Production and Closing the Border
channel image
Eastern PA
9 Subscribers
26 views
Published 17 hours ago

Alex Jones breaks down the clip of Trump claiming he would only be a dictator on day 1 of his next Presidency when he closes the border and ramps up energy production.


Learn more here:


https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-promises-to-cancel-biden-ai-executive-order-citing-censorship-fears/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-atlantic-dedicates-entire-issue-to-hysterically-warning-fascist-trump-threatens-democracy-second-term-will-be-much-worse/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/wapo-warning-of-2nd-trump-term-obviously-green-lighting-assassination-of-trump-rep-gaetz-says/



Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsdeep statedictatorbanned video

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket