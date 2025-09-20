CTP (20250923 S3ESepSpecial6) M.K.McDaniel Near Death Experience BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ESepSpecial6) Misfit in Hell: One Woman's Near-Death Experience Revealed
Mary Kathy McDaniel shares her distressing near-death experience and the profound transformation it brought to her understanding of life, death, and what lies beyond. Through her journey from hellish visions to heavenly joy, she discovered a message of unconditional love and purpose that completely changed her perspective.
• MK experienced what's called a "distressing" NDE - something that happens to about 20% of near-death experiencers